Memorial Hospital is offering a free infant weight check

These free walk-in, infant weight checks offered by Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center’s lactation consultants will be on every Wednesday, except the 1st Wednesday of the month from 9 to 11 AM.

The next upcoming weight check will be on Wednesday, June 28th.

Lactation consultants are also available by appointment if needed and can be contacted by calling 812-996-0383.

The weight checks will be held in the First Level Conference Room.

You can find the conference room by entering the main entrance of the hospital and stopping at the information desk. Signs will be posted directing you to the location which is across from the outpatient lab.