Jasper, Ind. – Joanne Leibe, D.O., M.P.H. has been named the 2023 Little Company of Mary (LCM) Outstanding Physician Award recipient at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. This award is named in honor of the Little Company of Mary Sisters – USA, the sponsors of Memorial Hospital. The LCM Award is given annually to a physician on Memorial Hospital’s active medical staff who has been nominated through a hospital- and community-wide nomination process with the winner being chosen by a selection committee from a group of finalists. The award is based on outstanding performance reflecting Memorial Hospital’s mission statement and the core values of Respect for Human Dignity, Compassionate Caring, Stewardship, Quality, and Justice.

Upon receiving the award, Dr. Leibe stated, “I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the Little Company of Mary Outstanding Physician Award. As a surgeon, I have always been dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to my patients and serving my community. It brings me great joy to see my patients recover and return to their daily lives. Surgery is not just a profession for me, it is a passion. I am grateful for the opportunity to do what I love every day. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Memorial Hospital team. Thank you for this recognition; it means the world to me.”

Dr. Leibe received her Doctor of osteopathic medicine and Master of public health degrees at Touro University in Vallejo, California. She completed a general surgery residency at St. Anthony Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. Dr. Leibe is a member of the American College of Surgeons and is certified in DaVinci robotic surgery. She is a general surgeon who performs hernia repair, gallbladder surgery, colon surgery, colonoscopies, and has a special interest in robotic surgery. She also serves as Trauma Medical Director at Memorial Hospital. Her office is located at Memorial Surgical Associates, 721 W. 13th Street, Suite 220 in Jasper, Indiana.