The Indiana Arts Commission granted over $85,000 to local organizations

The Indiana Arts Commission announced it has awarded $3,431,351 to 414 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs.

Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Arts Project Support grants provide funding to Indiana nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific art project or arts activities.

Here is a list of the local organizations that were selected and the amount of money they are receiving:

-Crawford County:

Crawford County Community School Corp: $4,050

-Dubois County:

Actors Comunity Theatre, Inc.: $4,000

Traditional Arts Today: $11,121

String, Inc: $10,428

City of Jasper – Arts Department: $15,745

Gibson County:

Princeton Band Boosters: $4,000

Orange County:

Orange County Rehab: $3,760

Let Music Speak: $4,000

Town of Orleans: $3,360

Pike County:

Pike County Public Library: $3,200

Discover Downtown Petersburg: $4,000

Warrick County:

Warrick Public Education Foundation: $4,000

Optimal Rythms, Inc.: $4,000

The Foundry Center for Arts: $10,032

To see a full list of recipients for the grant visit in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/grants-awarded/.