The Indiana Arts Commission granted over $85,000 to local organizations
The Indiana Arts Commission announced it has awarded $3,431,351 to 414 nonprofits to fund arts projects and organizations around the state through the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project Support grant programs.
Arts Organization Support grants provide annual operating support for the ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Arts Project Support grants provide funding to Indiana nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific art project or arts activities.
Here is a list of the local organizations that were selected and the amount of money they are receiving:
-Crawford County:
- Crawford County Community School Corp: $4,050
-Dubois County:
- Actors Comunity Theatre, Inc.: $4,000
- Traditional Arts Today: $11,121
- String, Inc: $10,428
- City of Jasper – Arts Department: $15,745
Gibson County:
- Princeton Band Boosters: $4,000
Orange County:
- Orange County Rehab: $3,760
- Let Music Speak: $4,000
- Town of Orleans: $3,360
Pike County:
- Pike County Public Library: $3,200
- Discover Downtown Petersburg: $4,000
Warrick County:
- Warrick Public Education Foundation: $4,000
- Optimal Rythms, Inc.: $4,000
- The Foundry Center for Arts: $10,032
To see a full list of recipients for the grant visit in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/grants-awarded/.