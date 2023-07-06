St. John’s Lutheran Church in Evanston will be hosting a summer VBS program. The program is open to children from pre-school through 6th grade. The program begins Monday, July 24th, and runs through Friday, July 28th.

There will be a meal served each evening at 5 P.M. before the program begins. The program will be from 5:30 P.M. – 8 P.M.