The Dubois County Highway Department is alerting motorists of an upcoming asphalt surface treatment planned for Jasper Dubois Rd. Work will take place from State Road 164 to 325 East and is scheduled for Monday, July 17th, and Tuesday, July 18th, weather permitting. The road will be open to traffic at all times, but they ask that motorists use caution in the area and be patient as delays are expected.