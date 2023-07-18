18 WJTS in.form – “Pfaffenweiler: From There To Here” An Exhibit by Jay Hamlin at TTCC (7/12/2023)

In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam visits the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center in Downtown Jasper to talk with Executive Director of Jasper Community Arts, Kyle Rupert, about the recent installation of a new art exhibit at the home of JCA, created by local photographer, Jay Hamlin.

Hamlin talks about how he had the opportunity to travel to the sister-city of Jasper, Pfaffenweiler, Germany, what he looks at for inspiration, and how all of his artwork made to the walls of his exhibit.

Jay Hamlin is local to the Jasper, Indiana area, and can be accessed by visiting his website, Your Story Photography.

