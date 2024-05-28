Springs Valley Bank & Trust has recently announced eight promotions within the company.

Chelsey Bell has been promoted to Vice President and Deposit Manager. Chelsey began her banking career with Springs Valley in 2011 as a Teller. In 2018, she accepted a Universal Banker position, became the Valley Banking Center Manager in January 2020, and was promoted to Deposit Manager in 2023.

Chelsey graduated from Springs Valley High School in 2007 with Academic Honors. In 2012 she graduated from Vincennes University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary and Special Education. Chelsey was a 2011 Recipient of the Golden Deeds Award and a 2019 graduate of the Orange County Community Leadership Program.

She is a member of the Tri-Kappa Sorority in French Lick, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and a board member of the French Lick West Baden Museum. In her spare time, she enjoys cleaning, traveling, reading, walking, and playing with her dogs, Benson and Bella, and spending time with family and friends.

Chelsey can be reached at 812-936-5625 or cbell@svbt.bank.

Nicole Ford has been promoted to Vice President and Operations Manager. Nicole began her career with Springs Valley in October of 1995. She started her career as a bank teller and has held several positions within her 28 years at the Bank. Positions she held include Head Teller, Supervisor, Teller Trainer, New Account and Customer Service Trainer, Consumer Lending, and Assistant Banking Center Manager. In May 2017, Nicole was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Banking Center Manager. Nicole transitioned to her current role of Assistant Vice President and Operations Manager in October 2020.

Nicole actively participates in her community as an Ambassador for the Jasper Chamber of Commerce. She is a member of the Celestine Community Club and Holy Family Church. Nicole and her husband Jeff, reside in Jasper. Nicole enjoys spending time with family, their granddaughter, and their dogs. As a family, they enjoy spending time outdoors and going on Jeep rides.

Nicole can be reached at 812-634-4912 or nford@svbt.bank.

Kabrea Buschkoetter has been promoted to Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer. Kabrea began her banking career with Springs Valley Bank & Trust in 2015. She has worked as a personal banker, eBanking Specialist, and Mortgage Loan Processor and Underwriter, and is currently a Mortgage Loan Officer for Dubois and surrounding counties.

Kabrea is a 2013 graduate of Southridge High School. She currently serves as President on the board of the Young Professional Network of Southern Indiana (YPNSI). She resides in Huntingburg with her husband, Doug. Kabrea enjoys traveling, golfing, and spending time outdoors.

Kabrea can be reached at 812-634-4817 or kbuschkoetter@svbt.bank.

Brian Schwartz has been promoted to Vice President and Loan Operations Manager. Brian joined Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company as a Loan Processor in 2014 after nearly 20 years in retail with Buehler Foods. He transitioned to the Loan Operations Manager Role in 2015. Brian is a graduate of Jasper High School, Vincennes University, holding associate degrees in Business Management and Accounting, and The University of Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking in 2021.

Brian resides in Dubois County with his wife, Julie, and daughters, Ashlyn & Brynlee. Brian is a member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church and an associate member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Jasper. He enjoys biking, camping, traveling, watching IU Basketball, watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and spending time with friends and family.

Brian can be reached at 812-634-4859 or bschwartz@svbt.bank.

Nikita Brown has been promoted to Vice President and eServices Manager. Nikita began her banking career with Springs Valley in 2013 as a Teller. In 2018, she accepted a Universal Banker position, became Banking Center Manager in January 2020, and in August 2023 was promoted to eServices Manager.

Nikita is a 2008 graduate of Springs Valley High School and a 2018 graduate of the Orange County Community Leadership Program. She holds a Universal Banker Certification and is a 2022 graduate of the Indiana Banker Association’s Leadership Development Program.

Nikita and her husband, Zach, reside in French Lick with sons, Cutler & Carston, and their dogs, Libbey, Maggie, and Kelce. She is a member of Elon Christian Church, a member of Tri-Kappa of French Lick, and is on the Board of Directors for Orange County Habitat for Humanity and the Paoli Chamber of Commerce where she serves as Treasurer. Nikita enjoys spending time with family, traveling to new places, and watching her boys participate in extracurricular activities.

Nikita can be reached at 812-936-5616 or nbrown@svbt.bank.

Chris Manship has been promoted to Assistant Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer serving Orange and surrounding counties. Chris is a graduate of Crawford County Jr-Sr High School. After graduating, he continued his academic and athletic career at Graceland University before graduating from Indiana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree. Upon completion of his undergraduate degree, he then relocated to Tampa, FL where he finished his postgraduate degree from Nova Southeastern University receiving his Master of Business Administration.

Chris, his wife Lydia, and their two children, Layla and Sawyer, currently reside in Salem, Indiana. Chris and his family enjoy spending time in the gym or at the softball field in their spare time. Chris is a graduate of Southern Indiana (SI) Leadership in Floyd County and the Inaugural Orange County Leadership Program in Paoli. Chris has been previously involved in various volunteer activities from coaching elementary basketball and little league softball to serving on the Purdue Extension Board and was a former president of the Youth Service Bureau in Marengo, Indiana. Chris and his family currently attend the Paoli Wesleyan Church.

Chris can be reached at 812-936-5652 or cmanship@svbt.bank.

Kim Seger has been promoted to Vice President and Mortgage Loan Officer.

Kim is a 1985 graduate of Jasper High School. She and her husband Mark reside in Dubois County. They have two daughters, Charlene Durcholz (husband Patrick Durcholz) and Brittany Friedman (husband Wade Friedman), and four wonderful grandchildren. She is an active member of the St. Isadore Catholic Parish, St Celestine Grace Co-op, Jasper Kiwanis Club, Jasper Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and The Celestine Community Club. In her spare time, Kim enjoys spending time with family and the family dog Zoey, cooking and sewing.

Kim can be reached at 812-634-4830 or kseger@svbt.bank.

Darek Turpin has been promoted to Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Darek joined Springs Valley in 2016 as an Investment Administrator. In 2020, he was promoted from Investment Administrator I to Investment Administrator II. In 2022, Darek was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Investment Administrator II. In 2023, he was promoted to Assistant Vice President and Portfolio Manager.

Darek received his undergraduate degree from the University of Southern Indiana in finance with a minor in economics. He received a Master of Business Administration degree from Ball State University. Darek has also received certificates from Yale University and Northwestern University in Investment Management Theory and Practice and Financial Planner, respectively. He holds Certified Financial Planner (CFP®), Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA®), and Accredited Fiduciary Investment Manager (AFIM®) designations.

Darek and his wife, Maggie, reside in Dubois, Indiana. They have two children, Mia and Darci. Darek is a 2019 graduate of the Dubois Leadership Academy. In the past, he has served on the Dubois County Purdue Extension Board. He has also been an adjunct professor at Vincennes University Jasper for various economics courses.

Darek can be reached at 812-634-4862 or dturpin@svbt.bank.