The Tell City Police Department is ecstatic to host its third annual youth police academy! We invite all Perry County youth residents having just completed the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades to participate in this FREE event. Participants will have the opportunity to see a unique side of Perry County Law Enforcement and immerse themselves in a variety of fun educational activities including K9 Demonstrations, Drug/Alcohol/Vape Awareness, Team Building Exercises — all with the end goal of addressing dangerous trends that our youth face.

The Academy will take place on four consecutive Sundays (June 23rd, June 30th, July 7th, July 14th) from 4:00 – 7:00 PM (CST). A meal will be provided FREE for participants at each session.

Limited seats are available so please register right away using the https://forms.gle/jAsKpp8boEVaeJ2q9.