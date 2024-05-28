Latest News

Springs Valley Bank & Trust Announces Multiple Promotions Registration Now Open for the 2024 Sergeant Heather Glenn Youth Police Academy Road Closures Planned for State Road 257 in Pike and Daviess Counties Three Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash on State Road 37 in Crawford County Farbest Foods Announces 2024 Academic Achievement Scholarship Recipients

The Tell City Police Department is ecstatic to host its third annual youth police academy! We invite all Perry County youth residents having just completed the 6th, 7th, and 8th grades to participate in this FREE event. Participants will have the opportunity to see a unique side of Perry County Law Enforcement and immerse themselves in a variety of fun educational activities including K9 Demonstrations, Drug/Alcohol/Vape Awareness, Team Building Exercises — all with the end goal of addressing dangerous trends that our youth face.

The Academy will take place on four consecutive Sundays (June 23rd, June 30th, July 7th, July 14th) from 4:00 – 7:00 PM (CST). A meal will be provided FREE for participants at each session.

Limited seats are available so please register right away using the https://forms.gle/jAsKpp8boEVaeJ2q9.

On By Joey Rehl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post