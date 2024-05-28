The Indiana Department of Transportation announces road closures on State Road 257 in Pike and Daviess Counties.

Beginning on or around Monday, June 3, crews will close State Road 257 in Pike County near the intersection of State Road 358. This closure will allow for a culvert replacement project. Work is expected to take one day to complete, depending on the weather.

Following this closure, beginning on or around Tuesday, June 4, crews will close State Road 257 for another culvert replacement project. This closure will occur between County Road East 500 N and County Road East 600 S. This project is also expected to take on day to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for both closures is U.S. 50 to State Road 57 to State Road 356. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.