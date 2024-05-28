On Monday, May 27, 2024, at 2:35 p.m., deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Road 37, south of Zoo Road. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a 2017 blue Subaru off the west side of the roadway. Tragically, all three occupants of the vehicle were found deceased at the scene.

It appears that the vehicle left the west side of the roadway for an unknown reason, subsequently striking a guardrail and a tree, which caused extensive damage. The Indiana State Police are conducting a reconstruction investigation.

Assisting agencies include the English Police Department, Crawford County EMS, English Fire Department, Indiana State Police, and the Crawford County Coroner’s Office.