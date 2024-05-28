Farbest Foods has recognized the 2024 recipients of its Academic Achievement Scholarship. Each year, Farbest Foods awards up to two $1,000 scholarships to students from Southridge, Jasper, Northeast Dubois, and Forest Park high schools in Dubois County. The scholarships support students pursuing careers in engineering, mathematics, physics, chemistry, or agriculture.
Eligibility criteria include U.S. citizenship, being a high school senior, and maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for 10th and 11th grades. This year’s recipients are:
- Miles Welp (Forest Park High School) – Attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
- Katlyn Betz (Forest Park High School) – Attending Vincennes University, majoring in Agribusiness.
- Caroline Buechlein (Jasper High School) – Attending the University of Evansville, majoring in Chemistry (Pre-Medicine).
- Jackson Beier (Jasper High School) – Attending Purdue University, majoring in Animal Science.
- Emily Recker (NE Dubois High School) – Attending Purdue University, majoring in Agricultural Economics: Pre-Law.
- Landon Reuber (NE Dubois High School) – Attending Purdue University, majoring in Chemical Engineering.
- Payton Nichter (Southridge High School) – Attending the University of Southern Indiana.