Farbest Foods has recognized the 2024 recipients of its Academic Achievement Scholarship. Each year, Farbest Foods awards up to two $1,000 scholarships to students from Southridge, Jasper, Northeast Dubois, and Forest Park high schools in Dubois County. The scholarships support students pursuing careers in engineering, mathematics, physics, chemistry, or agriculture.

Eligibility criteria include U.S. citizenship, being a high school senior, and maintaining a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale for 10th and 11th grades. This year’s recipients are: