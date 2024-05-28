The Memorial Hospital Foundation’s 20th Biennial Charity Golf Classic was a resounding success. It was held at Sultan’s Run in Jasper, Indiana, on Friday, May 17, 2024. The event, which was a sell-out with 140 golfers, served as a significant fundraiser for the Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Scholarship Fund.

“Thanks to the incredible support of our golfers, donors, and event supporters, we have achieved a new fundraising record at our 2024 Charity Golf Classic. These funds will make a significant difference in providing scholarships for local students pursuing a degree in healthcare,” announced Memorial Hospital Foundation Director Deidra Church. “We are thrilled to reveal that the total net amount raised at this year’s event is $66,477.53!”

The Memorial Hospital Foundation budgets for nearly $77,000 in scholarships annually and awarded 29 scholarships this spring to high school seniors or current college students pursuing a degree in health care. Scholarship recipients must live or go to school in one of the eight counties Memorial Hospital and Health Care Service covers, and the Foundation hopes that the recipients will return to work and live in the service area once they graduate.

German American Bank was the presenting sponsor of the 20th Biennial Charity Golf Classic. Platinum Sponsors for the 2024 event were Hall Render Killian Heath & Lyman, Old National Bank, Sisters of the Little Company of Mary, Springs Valley Bank & Trust, and The Wellfund.

The Memorial Hospital Foundation is the fundraising and philanthropic arm of Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center. Since 1974, the Memorial Hospital Foundation has worked to steward charitable donations to assist patients in financial need and help MHHCC stay on the cutting edge of technology. Donors can rest assured that funds raised by the Memorial Hospital Foundation assist those who live and work in the counties MHHCC serves. For more information, visit www.mhhcc.org/giving or follow the Memorial Hospital Foundation on Facebook.