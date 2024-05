Southern Indiana Leatherneck Detatchment Veterans, Steve Lindauer and Dave Flynn, discuss the new idea of sharing information for veterans and civilians, dutifully called: “Scuttlebutt”.

This episode includes the difference between Memorial Day and Veteran’s Day, and provides insights on the various Memorial Day events happening around Dubois County over the holiday weekend.

For more information about the Scuttlebutt program, contact Dave Flynn by email: ducovets@gmail.com