Philip F. Fleming, age 60 of Holland, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at home.

Phil was born in Marianna, Florida on September 5, 1963 to Hal Frederick and Dolores Eva (Lovell) Fleming.

He graduated high school from Greenfield-Central High School and then graduated from Indiana State University with a Bachelors of Science.

Phil was a transportation planner for Kimball International, where he worked for over 25 years.

He attended Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana.

He worked with the Jasper High School Color Guard for 30 years as well as working with the Princeton and Bedford High School Color Guards. He was extremely proud of all his color guard kids and their achievements and remained friends with many even after high school. He was a hall-of-fame member of the Indiana High School Color Guard Association.

He enjoyed movies and the arts, and was a genuinely kind man, with a smile always on his face. Phil was a loving and proud uncle and bragged about his nieces and nephews’ achievements to everyone.

Phil was the 3rd of six children. Surviving are two sisters: Lorie Ingram (Keith), Westfield, IN, and Gigi Mansfield (Christopher), Novinger, MO, three brothers: David Fleming (Pam), McCordsville, IN, Chris Fleming (Kelly), Fishers, IN, and Brendan Fleming (Jennifer), Greenfield, IN, nieces and nephews: Kyle and Kristopher Ingram, Annie Bohanon, Emily, Mary and Tony Fleming, Bailey Fleming, and Andrew, Mollie, and Melina Mansfield, and one great niece, Adelaide Bohanon.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Philip F. Fleming will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 31, 2024, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow on a later date at Park Cemetery in Greenfield, Indiana.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Friday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church or a favorite charity.

Online condolences may be made to www.becherkluesner.com.