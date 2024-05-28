Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) proudly announces that employees Desiree L. Lewis, BSN, RN, CHC, of Daviess County, and Joan L. Cox, BA-HDFS, CCHW, of Knox County, have recently become certified Indiana Navigators through the Indiana Department of Insurance.

Indiana Navigators assist individuals with applications for the federal Health Insurance Marketplace on HealthCare.gov and for Indiana Health Coverage Programs, including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Healthy Indiana Plan.

Lewis and Cox underwent a comprehensive two-day training session in Indianapolis in April, followed by self-paced study. They successfully passed the certification exam in mid-May. This training was facilitated by ClaimAid and funded by a grant from the Indiana Hospital Association and Indiana Primary Health Care Association.

Joan L. Cox, BA-HDFS, CCHW

Desiree Lewis serves as a perinatal navigator, and Joan Cox is a certified community health worker at DCH. They are available to provide assistance within DCH, throughout the community, or in the homes of those needing help enrolling in health insurance affordability programs.

Desiree L. Lewis, BSN, RN, CHC

For assistance, contact Desiree Lewis or Joan Cox at DCH by calling (812) 254-2760, ext. 1333 or ext. 2210.