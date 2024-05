This weekend, June 1-2, is Free Fishing Weekend.

Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters.

Kids aged 17 and under are always exempt. Use this weekend to learn how to fish, take your family fishing, or introduce a friend to fishing fun.

Many locations are hosting derbies, classes, and more.

Find a place to fish at on.IN.gov/where2fish.