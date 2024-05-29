The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) is asking residents of Gibson County to report storm damage from Sunday night by calling Indiana 211 at 866-211-9966. To aid in establishing a comprehensive damage assessment, residents can either call the provided number or visit the Indiana 211 website at in211.org. This process will assist IDHS in determining damage estimates and developing the next steps in the disaster recovery process.

Currently, only Gibson County residents should use Indiana 211 for reporting damage from May 26, 2024. Residents of other counties should contact their local emergency manager. Additionally, agricultural damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.