The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in southern Knox County on Sunday night. The tornado, with peak wind speeds just over 110 mph, was about 50 yards wide and traveled approximately 12 miles from Decker to two miles east of Monroe City. It damaged trees, a pole barn, and moved a school bus about 20 yards. Later, it damaged a garage near Monroe City before lifting near the White River on the Knox-Daviess County line. No monetary damage estimate has been provided yet.

In contrast, the damage in parts of Daviess and Martin Counties has been determined to be the result of straight-line winds.