The Town of Ferdinand, Indiana, is now accepting applications for a full-time police officer. The role involves enforcing laws and ordinances, preserving peace, protecting lives and property, investigating criminal offenses, and apprehending criminals.

The town welcomes lateral transfers and has several requirements for applicants:

Must be a U.S. citizen

Must be at least 21 years old

Must have a high school diploma or GED

Must not have a felony conviction

Must not have been dishonorably discharged from the military

Must possess a valid Indiana driver’s license

Must successfully complete and pass all parts of the application process

If you are committed to upholding safety and serving with integrity, apply today. Applications are available at www.ferdinandindiana.org. Completed applications can be submitted to the Ferdinand Police Department at 243 W 10th Street, Ferdinand, IN 47532, or directly to Chief Kerri Blessinger at kblessinger@ferdinandindiana.org.