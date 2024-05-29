The town of Winslow is excited to highlight the impressive growth of one of its local companies, Stella-Jones. The Winslow location of Stella-Jones is currently undergoing a significant $5.7 million expansion project. This expansion includes the addition of a rail spur, a new kitchen, staff locker rooms to accommodate their growing workforce, and new boilers for processing railroad ties.

Despite the extensive construction, Stella-Jones is committed to retaining all its current employees and contractors, showcasing its dedication to job security and community stability. The company’s efforts have not gone unnoticed; the Stella-Jones Winslow Plant recently received the prestigious Presidential Safety Award from Stella-Jones Corporate. This award recognizes their exceptional commitment to safety and excellence during the expansion process.

Stella-Jones’ expansion is a testament to the company’s ongoing success and its positive impact on the local economy. The community looks forward to the continued growth and contributions of Stella-Jones in Winslow.