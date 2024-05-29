Latest News

18 WJTS Newscast for May 29th, 2024 Optimist Club of Jasper Honors Detective Sergeant Greg Brescher with Outstanding Law Enforcement Award Multiple Summer Arts Workshops Announced by Jasper Community Arts Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center Hosts “Friday Community Health Screening” on June 28 Tell City Farmers Market Opening This Saturday

The town of Winslow is excited to highlight the impressive growth of one of its local companies, Stella-Jones. The Winslow location of Stella-Jones is currently undergoing a significant $5.7 million expansion project. This expansion includes the addition of a rail spur, a new kitchen, staff locker rooms to accommodate their growing workforce, and new boilers for processing railroad ties.

Despite the extensive construction, Stella-Jones is committed to retaining all its current employees and contractors, showcasing its dedication to job security and community stability. The company’s efforts have not gone unnoticed; the Stella-Jones Winslow Plant recently received the prestigious Presidential Safety Award from Stella-Jones Corporate. This award recognizes their exceptional commitment to safety and excellence during the expansion process.

Stella-Jones’ expansion is a testament to the company’s ongoing success and its positive impact on the local economy. The community looks forward to the continued growth and contributions of Stella-Jones in Winslow.

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post