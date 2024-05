In this episode, Ty Hunter sits down with David Wayne, the Singin’ Bug Man of Southern Indiana, to talk about their upcoming Grand Ol Opry event held twice a year, that will feature Grand Ole Opry Star Leona Williams, and welcomes all ages to have some fun!

Buy your tickets online: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/copy-of-david-wayne-his-opry-gang-featuring-leona-williams-tickets-885955856817?aff=ebdssbdestsearch