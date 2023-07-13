The Indiana Department of Education has released new study findings on education.

These updated findings are from the state’s ongoing study of COVID-19’s academic impact and subsequent student learning recovery.

The results show that while learning is stabilizing or recovering for many students, targeted interventions must continue in order to accelerate academic momentum for all Hoosier students, particularly among certain grades and student populations.

Statewide, 40.7% of Indiana’s students are at or above proficiency standards in English and language arts, and 40.9% of students are at or above proficiency standards in math.

The data from this analysis includes statewide results from the spring 2023 Indiana Learning Evaluation and Assessment Readiness Network and WIDA assessments.

To see the full report on IDOE's findings on COVID-19's academic impact and student learning recovery, click here.