Little Warrior Wishes of Washington, Indiana is hosting an event called “Build A Boat”.

This 1st annual “Build A Boat” event will be held on Saturday, July 29th at Washington’s Eastside Park.

Registration and boat inspection begins at 9 AM with launch beginning at 10 AM.

The registration fee is $10 per team with a $100 prize to the winner in each age group and a trophy for the best boats, as voted by spectators.

The boats can only be made of cardboard and tape and must hold a passenger or object of at least 50 pounds. Life jackets must be worn at all times when in your team’s boat.

All proceeds from the “Build A Boat” event will be used to purchase an adaptive kayak and canoe for future Little Warrior Wishes events.

Little Warrior Wishes is a not-for-profit wish-granting organization that exists to assist families in creating lasting memories when timeframes are limited. They serve children ages 0-5 in Daviess, Martin, Knox, Pike, and Greene County with a terminal diagnosis and any child who has a diagnosis of Walker-Warburg Syndrome statewide.

For more information on the “Build A Boat” event or Little Warrior Wishes visit the Little Warrior Wishes of Washington Indiana Facebook Page.