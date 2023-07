(Indianapolis, IN) – Indiana’s standardized test results are remaining steady from 2022 to 2023. This year’s I-LEARN scores were released Wednesday. They showed a slight increase in Hoosier students’ proficiency in math- going from a 39.4-percent rate last year to a 40.9-percent rate this year. English language arts scores saw a slight decrease, changing from 41.2-percent in 2022 to 40.7-percent in 2023. The test results remain lower than they were in 2019 before COVID-19 disruptions.