The Local Emergency Planning Committee of Dubois County is meeting next month.

In 1986, Congress enacted the Emergency Planning and Community Right-To-Know Act; which is a law that provides for emergency response planning to cope with the accidental release of toxic chemicals into the air, land, and/or water.

To carry out the provisions of this law, the Dubois County Emergency Planning Committee was organized. An important goal of this committee is to increase public knowledge of; and provide better access to, information about the presence of hazardous materials in the community, as well as providing the community with instructions on how to respond in the event of an accidental release of hazardous materials into the air, land and/or water.

The Local Emergency Planning Committee of Dubois County will have their next meeting at 1 PM on Wednesday, August 9th, in the Pfaffenweiler room located at the Jasper City Hall at 610 Main Street in Jasper.

For more information, contact Tammy Humbert, Chair, at 812-482-2202.