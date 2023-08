In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam talks with Sister Jean Marie Ballard, OSB, and Patty Oser, about the upcoming Season of Creation Film Series, where three films, Chasing Coral, Kiss The Ground, and 2040, will be shown over a period of months.

Visit their website for more: https://thedome.org/season-of-creation-films/

Stock media provided by Pond5.