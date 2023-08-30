Latest News

The North side of Jasper was buzzing on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 29, 2023 as the Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the area’s newest business, Liberty Federal Credit Union.

Produced by Joyce Murrell.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

