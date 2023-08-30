The North side of Jasper was buzzing on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 29, 2023 as the Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the area’s newest business, Liberty Federal Credit Union.
Produced by Joyce Murrell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
The North side of Jasper was buzzing on the afternoon of Tuesday, August 29, 2023 as the Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the area’s newest business, Liberty Federal Credit Union.
Produced by Joyce Murrell.