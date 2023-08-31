(Ferdinand, IN) Reynold “Lenny” Leonard Knust, 96, of Ferdinand, passed away on Tuesday, August 29th at Scenic Hills at the Monastery in Ferdinand. Lenny was born December 28, 1926 in Ferdinand to John and Catherine (Burke) Knust. He married Leona Giesler on April 28, 1951 in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Jasper. Leona was the love of his life for 71 years. She preceded him in death on July 1, 2022. Lenny was a retired farmer. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Ferdinand Church, a WWII veteran and a member of Ferdinand American Legion Post 124. He was a member of the first Honor Flight in 2014. Lenny was a former Township Trustee and Assessor. He was a very active member of The Ferdinand Senior Citizens and Meals on wheels. He also was a member of the Historical Society. Lenny served for many funeral masses at St. Ferdinand and St. Henry. Lenny and his wife Leona received the Brute’ Award in 2004.

Surviving are his children; Margaret (Bob) Luebbehusen Of Evansville, Kathleen (Rolly) Terwiske of Huntingburg, Jane (Dave) Sitzman and Patricia (Mel) Schroeder both of Ferdinand, Marilyn (Mike) Steurer of Jasper and Keith (Sarah) Knust of Frisco, TX.; twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clarence Knust of Ferdinand and Joseph Knust of Jasper; one sister, Mary Krassick of Columbus, IN. Lenny was preceded in death by his wife, Leona; grandson, Jonathon Luebbehusena; brother, Ernest Knust and a sister, Rita Begle.

A mass of Christian burial will be Friday, September 1st at 10:00 AM ET in St. Ferdinand Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Ferdinand American Legion Post 124 will conduct military graveside rights. Visitation will be Thursday from 4-8:00 PM ET at Becher Funeral Home in Ferdinand and on Friday from 7-9:30 AM ET at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Benedict or Christ the King Parish.

