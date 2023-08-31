Latest News

Over 40,000 Students Automatically Enrolled in the 21st Century Scholars Program Week-Long Fundraising Event for Local Man with Rare Disorder Happening NOW at Celebration Ice, LLC Investigation Into Tuesday Police-Involved Shooting Underway in Crawford County Lincoln Amphitheatre Hosting Peter Beckett and the Monster of Yacht this Saturday Michael Hines Earns 21 Federal Prison Years for Child Molesting

Southwest Dubois County School Corp Superintendent Tim LaGrange has officially declared his resignation from the position. He has served in this role for the past 6 years and released a statement about his resignation from SWDC to accept a position in Washington State. 

It reads:
“ It is with mixed emotions that I confirm; that I have accepted a Superintendent position in Washinton  State and that I will be resigning my position at  SWDCS. While excited about the new challenges and experiences, I have absolutely loved my tenure at Southwest Dubois, and it is sad to leave a corporation that I have been so passionate about for the last six years and many people that I care about. I have loved my bosses, my central office team, my admin., the staff, the students, and the community. This corporation and this community are truly special and I am thankful and humbled to have been a part of it. 

I am proud of what my team and the corporation has accomplished in the last six years and I am confident that SWDCS will thrive when I am gone. A piece of my heart will always be a Raider and I will be a fan from afar. As I have said every day for the last six years, and will say one last time, It’s a Great Day to be a Raider… But also a sad one for me personally. 

-Tim LaGrange

August 31, 2023

On By Jared Atkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post