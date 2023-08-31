Southwest Dubois County School Corp Superintendent Tim LaGrange has officially declared his resignation from the position. He has served in this role for the past 6 years and released a statement about his resignation from SWDC to accept a position in Washington State.

It reads:

“ It is with mixed emotions that I confirm; that I have accepted a Superintendent position in Washinton State and that I will be resigning my position at SWDCS. While excited about the new challenges and experiences, I have absolutely loved my tenure at Southwest Dubois, and it is sad to leave a corporation that I have been so passionate about for the last six years and many people that I care about. I have loved my bosses, my central office team, my admin., the staff, the students, and the community. This corporation and this community are truly special and I am thankful and humbled to have been a part of it.

I am proud of what my team and the corporation has accomplished in the last six years and I am confident that SWDCS will thrive when I am gone. A piece of my heart will always be a Raider and I will be a fan from afar. As I have said every day for the last six years, and will say one last time, It’s a Great Day to be a Raider… But also a sad one for me personally.

-Tim LaGrange

August 31, 2023