The Jasper Chamber has announced grant funds available for small businesses.

This grant called the Manufacturing Readiness Grant program is for small businesses that make things, such as candy, furniture, t-shirts, engine parts, or many other items, and can give up to $200,000 in grant funding to upgrade or add equipment and technology.

The Indiana Small Business Development Center will be holding a roundtable presentation for those interested in the program on Tuesday, August 29th, from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the Jasper Train Depot located at 201 Mill Street in Jasper.

After the presentation, ISBDC advisors will be offering six 30-minute private consultations to the businesses who want to start the application process.

Reservation is required for private consultation sessions and it is recommended to reserve them as soon as possible.

To reserve a consultation slot contact Virginia Caudill at 812-309-3870.