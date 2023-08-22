Co-owner and general manager of Sultan’s Run Golf Club, Chris Tretter, explained what his goals are going forward with expanding Sultan’s Run’s operations. With BJ “BJoe” & Kim Aull looking to sell the Mill House, which is one of Jasper’s many long standing local gems, Tretter knew that this was a great opportunity for the golf club, especially with renovations to the kitchen at Sultan’s Run looming.

The current Mill House location is set to host Sultan’s Run’s catering services while the kitchen renovation at the golf club takes place. Owner Kim Aull is excited that the building will be staying in local hands and will even continue some of the Mill House’s favorite recipes.

Tretter Acknowledged the tradition of the Mill House and the opportunity gained by continuing some of the long-time customer favorites.

Once the renovation of the golf club’s kitchen are complete and the catering services are moved back to the golf club, Tretter has something else in mind for the future of the current Mill House Restaurant building, which includes repurposing the building as housing.

Though the Aull’s are excited for what is in store for them next in life, BJoe explained that they are incredibly thankful for all of their customers and staff.

With the Mill House Restaurant set to close at the end of September, Tretter encourages the public to support the Mill House in its final days.