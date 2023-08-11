The National Weather Service has concluded its surveys of local damage from recent storms. As of our last report, there were four confirmed tornadoes on the ground in our area. Final assessments note five EF-1 twisters along with a single EF-0 tornado, straight-line wind damage, and microburst damage.

EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed in French Lick, North Paoli, Salem, Paoli, and from Haysville to southwest Paoli. The French lick twister traveled about a mile with wind speeds of 107 mph. North Paoli saw an additional EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph. A path of nearly 9 miles in Paoli was also ravaged by an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph wind speeds. The Salem EF-1 tornado traveled 1.75 miles with wind speeds of 90 mph.

The aftermath of these storms won’t soon be forgotten as the EF-1 tornado from Haysville to southwest Paoli has etched the community into history. A 25.89-mile EF-1 twister with maximum wind speeds of 107 mph in a path from Haysville to southwest Paoli has set a record for being the longest August tornado track in the NWS Louisville warning area.

Dubois County residents are being asked to contact Indiana 211 to report severe storm damage. Collecting assessments using this process is vital to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) in determining damage estimates and developing the next course of action in the recovery process. At this time only Dubois County residents are being asked to report their damage to 211.

The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency has released the following information in regard to debris removal for the areas of Dubois County that were affected by the tornadoes.

Temporary sites have been set up for debris removal at Haysville Park South Field, the corner of 960 E and State Highway 56, and Dubois County Drop Site, 5080 N. State Road 545.

These sites will be available from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM beginning August 9th and will remain available until 7:00 PM on August 16th.

Any wooden debris to be disposed of should be placed next to the county roadway for pickup.

For any inquiries, please contact tjhumbert@duboiscountyin.org