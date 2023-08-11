Helen Boggs, 81, of English, IN passed away on August 10, 2023, at the Harrison County Hospital in Corydon, IN.

She was born on October 2, 1941, to Ernest Grigsby and Eliza (Stacy) Grigsby in Hazard, KY.

Helen was a wonderful mother of six children, and many grandchildren and great and great-great grandchildren. She enjoyed Elvis and Kid Rock, reading, and watching television.

Preceding Helen in death are her parents, her husband Bruner Boggs, her children, Bruner Boggs II and Doris Ellis, and her siblings; Marcia Boggs, Darlene Johnson, Sally Grigsby, Debra Grigsby, Ezra Grigsby, and Denny Grigsby.

She is survived by her children; Maxine Rowe of Marengo, IN, Sandra Orman of English, IN, Jesse Boggs of Kentucky, and Karen Boggs of English, IN, her grandchildren; Shavon Benz, Shelly Ratcliffe, Gary Orman, Chris Orman, April Ellis, Ashley Gill, Joe Ellis, Jessica Boggs, Tara Boggs, and Dana, Dyanne, Dawn, and Dee Dee, great-grandchildren; Kia, Kolten, Chasity, Kianna, Brittany, Tylor, Dominic, Sierra, Mylie, Haven, Haddon, Hunter, Gunner, Lucas and Logan, and great-great-grandchildren; Folsom, Vyna, C.J., Lexington, Arya, Jaydin and Maggie, along with her siblings; Reina Kinsel, Kathy Grigsby, Oma Grigsby, and Barbara Hill.

The funeral service will be held on August 15, 2023, at Denbo Funeral Home at 12 noon.

Visitation will be also on August 15, 2023, from 10:00 am until service time of 12 noon.

Burial will follow at Taswell Cemetery, in Taswell, IN.

Denbo Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Helen Boggs.