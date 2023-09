In this episode, Kaitlyn Neukam chats with newly crowned Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest 2023, Kara Schmitt, and Pre-Teen Miss Huntingburg Herbstfest 2023, Sophia Dekemper, about their experience at the pageant, what they’re looking forward to at the Huntingburg Herbstfest, and more!

