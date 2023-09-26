The Rotary Club of Dubois County has opened applications for the 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards Program.

Dubois County high school students can apply to participate in the 2023 Rotary Youth Leadership Awards program being held at Bradford Woods from Friday, October 20th through Sunday, October 22nd. Up to four Dubois County students will be sponsored by the local Rotarians. The deadline to apply is October 11th.

RYLA is a Rotary sponsored youth leadership training program for high school-aged students. Each year, more than 9,000 young people are sponsored in RYLA programs by Rotary Clubs in over 25 countries. Rotarians provide the RYLA program free to all participating students.

Rotary District 6580, the local district for the Dubois County Club, sponsors an annual RYLA program at Bradford Woods, which is owned and operated by Indiana University, and is located in rural Morgan County. Under the guidance of trained facilitators at Bradford Woods, RYLA participants gain valuable leadership skills through a variety of hands-on opportunities. Most of the RYLA activities happen in an outdoor setting, and participants sleep in modern cabins.

For more information Contact Judi Brown at JudiK27@protonmail.com. Information has been provided to all four-county high school guidance departments and is also available at the Rotary District 6580 website at rotary6580.org/ryla-2023-rev.php.