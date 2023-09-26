Kimball International announced they are launching a new pods category for the National brand.

Specifically, the PoppinPod Kolo and Om series pods have found a new home within the National brand. The move ensures the pod and office phone booth category remains part of the Kimball International portfolio after its parent company, HNI, completed the sale of Poppin.

Kolo Pods and Om Pods are for workplace, healthcare, and education environments with built-in power, comfortable ventilation, mobility, and personalized lighting. Kolo Pods and Om Pods also have an anti-eavesdrop feature designed to reduce speech intelligibility and dampen sound. Kolo Pods and Om Pods offer a variety of solutions from single-person, sit or stand-up pods to larger pods that accommodate up to six guests.

To learn more about the National brand’s pods visit kimballinternational.com/about-pods.html.