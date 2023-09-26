A rollover accident in Clark County leaves one Washington County resident dead and one severely injured.

Around 6 PM on Monday, September 25th emergency personnel responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash just off exit nine and CR 311 in Sellersburg.

Evidence at the scene shows a white 2023 Toyota Rav exited I-65 northbound at Exit Nine but traveled off the left-hand side of the exit ramp. The car crossed over the grassy area between the northbound exit and the northbound on-ramp before crossing the on-ramp and becoming airborne. The Toyota rolled over and came to rest on its top on the north side of the exit ramp, just south of CR311.

The passenger in the car, Mark Hartman, of Salem, was transported to University Hospital in Louisville with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car, 58-year-old Cynthia Kay Hartman of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Family members were notified on Monday evening.

The crash closed the off-ramp at exit nine northbound and the northbound on-ramp from CR311 for over two hours while officers and a reconstruction team investigated.

At this time it is still unknown why the vehicle left the roadway, and the crash is still under investigation.