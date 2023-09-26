Latest News

18-year-old Riley Mullis was the victim of a fatal crash on Memorial Day of this year between Eckerty and Birdseye. Riley was employed at Sander Processing in Celestine and had a love for hot rods and loud pipes.

In honor of Riley and because of his love for these things the family of Riley Mullis has announced the 1st Annual “Showing out for Riley Mullis” Car and Truck Show.

Cool rides, food, music, games, bake sale, and more!

This event goes down on Saturday, October 7th at the Dubois Park located at 5559 E Jasper Dubois Road, Dubois IN.

Doors Open at 11 AM and Registration is from 11 AM to 1:30 PM with the Awards Ceremony starting at 4 PM.

The cost of this event is $10.00 per ticket.

For more information please contact Haley at 812-608-2165

