Clark County, Indiana- On Monday, September 25 Tracy and Matthew Davenport, owners of Davenport Extreme Pools and Spas based in Louisville, KY turned themselves into the Clark County Sherrif Departments on warrants issued for the arrest following investigations by the Indiana State Police.

In July of this year, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office contacted Detective Tim Denby about an ongoing investigation into Davenport Extreme Pools after discovering additional victims in Clark County. The cases involved victims paying the Davenports to construct private pools that were never built. Davenport Extreme Pools filed for bankruptcy shortly after signing contracts and receiving the payments.

Four different victims in Clark County were contacted by Det. Denby and in each situation, the victims had paid Davenport Extreme Pools large down payments to construct inground pools. Det. Denby determined that in total the victims paid over $245,000 during 2021 and 2022.

Construction has still not begun on any of these cases and/or projects.

After completing his investigation, Detective Denby turned his findings over to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office. On September 25, 2023, Clark County Circuit Court issued arrest warrants for both Tracy and Matthew Davenport for the following charges:

Corrupt Business Influence (2 counts) – Level 5 Felony Theft (3 counts) – Level 5 Felony Fraud (3 counts) – Level 5 Felony Theft (1 count) – Level 6 Felony Fraud (1 count) – Level 6 Felony

This investigation is ongoing. Any Indiana resident who believes they may have been a victim associated with this case is encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police in Sellersburg.