The Indiana Secretary of State is reminding Hoosiers to register to vote for upcoming elections.

Municipal elections are coming up soon in early November and the Office of the Indiana Secretary of State wants to remind all Hoosiers that you are eligible to vote if you will be 18 years old or older by election day, but registration in advance is required.

Registering to vote, and checking or updating your registration can be done by visiting indianavoters.com. The deadline for voter registration is on Tuesday, October 10th.