A Meet the Candidate Night for the upcoming November 7th elections in Dubois County will soon be held at VUJC in Jasper.

The Meet the Candidate Night will be held on Tuesday, October 17th from 6:30 to 8 PM at the VUJC: CTIM Theater, located at 961 College Avenue in Jasper.

This event being held by County Clerk, Amy Kippenbrock, The Dubois County Republican Party, and The Dubois County Democratic Party, is to provide voters a chance to know who and what is going to be on their ballot in the upcoming November 7th election.

All candidates on the upcoming ballot will be introduced and all contested candidates will be given a chance to give a three-minute speech sharing who they are and why they are the best candidate for the position they are running for.

Also, a Northeast Dubois School Corporation Superintendant or representative will be giving a three-minute speech on the public question on the ballot for Northeast Dubois School District voters.

The Dubois County Clerk would like to remind voters that Dubois County is a Vote Center County, meaning any Dubois County registered voter may go to any open Dubois County polling place to cast their ballot.

To see a full list of early voting sites, when they will be open, and election day voting sites click here.