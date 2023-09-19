Latest News

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari were recently recognized at the Golden Ticket Awards for one of their attractions. 

Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari’s Mammoth water coaster took top honors at the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards ceremony, held recently at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, TN. 

At the industry awards ceremony, it was announced that three of the top five water park attractions in the world call Splashin’ Safari home, with Wildebeest and Cheetah Chase earning second and fifth place, respectively. 

While Splashin’ Safari has closed for the season, Happy Halloween Weekends return Saturday, September 23rd, and run through October 29.

