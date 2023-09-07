The Owensboro Convention Center has announced the 7th Annual Cork and Cuisine Happy HallowWine on Tuesday, October 31st at 6 PM CST. Come sit for a “spell” and enjoy the 5-course meal specifically “conjured” up for this event.

Whether it’s ghoulish or glamorous, attendees are encouraged to come dressed in their Halloween best! Prizes will be awarded for Best Overall and Best Group! For more frightfully good fun, play along with the Halloween Trivia throughout the evening for a chance to win bewitching prizes; and it’s not just a bunch of hocus pocus as each of the wicked wines and spirits featured will also be dearly departing with some lucky winners.



“The creativity the team puts into this event truly sets it apart. It’s not just a food and drink pairing event – it’s a dining experience,” stated General Manager, Jeff Esposito.

So come if you dare for a date night or a spooktacular evening out with friends! Tickets are $75 per person or 2 for $130 and include all wines and spirits. Reservations only. 21 and over only. Tickets are available online at OwensboroTickets.com and at the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.

The 7th Annual Cork & Cuisine Happy HalloWine is sponsored by Creation Gardens and SerenDipity Chocolate Fountain Service.

The list of the meal courses is below:

First Course – Appetizers

Zombie Toe Crudité – Fresh vegetables with blue cheese and ranch dips

Spooky Fruit Display with Sweet Scream Dip and Decadently Devilish Chocolate Fountain

Pennywise Cheese Display

Buffalo Bill Spicy Chicken Dip with Crostini

Paired with Whispering Angel Rose

Second Course – Soup

Hostel – Chicken Gnocchi soup with crusty French bread

Paired with Redrum

Third Course – Salad

Se7en Salad

–Shaved Brussel sprouts, cranberries, sharp cheddar cheese, and almonds on a mixed field of screams with honey Dijon vinaigrette

Paired with Cabin Fever Lemonade

Fourth Course – Main

Poltergeist Beef Filet wrapped in bacon and topped with pear and cranberry chutney

Night of the Living Dead Lemon Ricotta Ravioli with a rich butter cream sauce and garnished with basil

Camp Crystal Lake Roasted Asparagus

Children of the Street Corn Fritter

Death Becomes Her Dinner Roll and Butter

Paired with Skyside Cabernet Sauvignon and Skyside Chardonnay



Fifth Course – Dessert

Sanderson Sisters Cookie Trio

–Mary – Blueberry Compote

–Sarah – Cranberry Orange Sauce

–Winifred – Granny Smith Apple Pie

Paired with Salem’s Lot Chocolate Milk

For more information please visit www.owensborocenter.com