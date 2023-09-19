Early voting and election day voting sites, dates, and times have been announced for the 2023 Dubois County election.

The list of early voting sites includes:

Courthouse Annex, located at 602 Courthouse Square, Jasper:

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Friday, Oct. 13, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (Wednesday until 6 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 16 – Friday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (Wednesday until 6 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 23 – Friday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (Wednesday until 6 p.m.)

Monday, Oct. 30 – Friday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (Wednesday until 6 p.m.)

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

35th Street Fire Station located at 118 East 35th Street in Jasper:

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Huntingburg Event Center located at 110 East 14th Street in Huntingburg:

Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dubois Ruritan Park located at 5430 East Jasper Dubois Road in Dubois:

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The list of voting sites open from 6 AM to 6 PM for Election Day on Tuesday, November 7th includes: