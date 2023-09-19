Latest News

7th Annual Cork and Cuisine Happy HallowWine Announced Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Recognized at the Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony Meet the Candidate Night for Upcoming Dubois County Elections to be Held at VUJC Jasper 2023 Dubois County Election Early Voting and Election Day Voting Sites and Dates and Times Announced Forest Service Proposes Answer to Martin County Tornado Damage Problem

Early voting and election day voting sites, dates, and times have been announced for the 2023 Dubois County election.

The list of early voting sites includes:

  • Courthouse Annex, located at 602 Courthouse Square, Jasper:
  • Wednesday, Oct. 11 – Friday, Oct. 13, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (Wednesday until 6 p.m.)
  • Monday, Oct. 16 – Friday, Oct. 20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (Wednesday until 6 p.m.)
  • Monday, Oct. 23 – Friday, Oct. 27, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (Wednesday until 6 p.m.)
  • Monday, Oct. 30 – Friday, Nov. 3, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., (Wednesday until 6 p.m.)
  • Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov. 6, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • 35th Street Fire Station located at 118 East 35th Street in Jasper:
  • Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Monday, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Huntingburg Event Center located at 110 East 14th Street in Huntingburg:
  • Saturday, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Dubois Ruritan Park located at 5430 East Jasper Dubois Road in Dubois:
  • Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The list of voting sites open from 6 AM to 6 PM for Election Day on Tuesday, November 7th includes:

  • The Jasper Moose Lodge located at 2507 North Newton Street in Jasper
  • The Thyen-Clark Cultural Center located at 100 3rd Avenue in Jasper
  • The St. Mary Comm. CenterIreland located at 2829 North 500 West in Jasper
  • The Huntingburg Event Center located at 110 East 14th Street in Huntingburg
  • The Dubois Ruritan Park located at 5430 East Jasper Dubois Road in Dubois
  • And the Celestine Community Club located at 7742 East Ellsworth Road in Celestine
On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post