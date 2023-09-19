Bedford- In response to the tornado damage in Martin County for the June 25th EF2 tornado that damaged lands, the Forest Service has come up with a proposal. The proposal would see the salvaging of damaged timber within a 193-acre area of the Hoosier National Forest which would see the reduction of hazardous fuels, removal of hazardous trees near the roadways and private lands, prepare the site for natural regrowth of the native forest in addition to improving the aesthetics of the area and capture the value of damaged timber while creating local jobs.

This proposed project would also restore stream flow and prevent flooding by removing blockages created by the tornado that damaged lands in Martin County, Indiana in the area of Blue Creek Lane and Blue Creek. This proposal would see the removal of dead and downed trees in the area as well as, the removal of standing timber that experienced crown damage, root damage, etc.

Tornado blow down also caused several severe blockages within Blue Creek where it flows through Hoosier National Forest property which is likely to cause exacerbated flooding on Forest and private land, erode the flood plain, destabilize streambanks, and impede aquatic organism passage. To date, 21 blockages have been identified and assessed on a site-by-site basis for possible removal. Additional blockages may be identified and addressed as the project moves forward.

A decision about this proposal is expected in the fall with, providing approval, the start of the project beginning soon afterward.

More information and a map can be found at:

https://www.fs.usda.gov/projects/hoosier/landmanagement/projects

The public is invited to comment on this proposal, and comments would be most helpful if received by October 17, 2023. Comments may be sent electronically to: comments-eastern-hoosier@usda.gov. Hard copies may be mailed or delivered to:

Chris Thornton, District Ranger, Brownstown Ranger District, Attn: Blue Creek Salvage and Stream Restoration Project, 248 15th Street, Tell City, IN 47586

Include the following information when commenting:

Title of the project (Blue Creek Salvage and Stream Restoration) in the subject line

Your name, address, telephone number, and organization represented if applicable

Specific concerns, facts, and supporting reasons regarding your comments

All comments received are considered part of the public record and will be available for public inspection upon request. For questions or additional information, please contact Travis Swaim at 812-547-9237 or justin.swaim@usda.gov.