St. Benedict’s Brew Works is hosting an event called OktoberForest.

OktoberForest is an event held by Let the Sun Shine In-Indiana and St. Benedict’s Brew Works, with support from the Sisters, to give Hoosiers a chance to learn about Indiana’s forests.

OktoberForest will be held on Saturday, October 14th from 10 AM to 5:30 PM EDT at the St. Benedict’s Brew Works, located on the campus of the Sisters of St. Benedict at 860 East 10th Street in Ferdinand.

Presentations by natural resource professionals are scheduled for every hour on the hour, from 10 AM to 2 PM EDT. Presenters and their topics include:

Allen Pursell of The Sam Shine Foundation on Forestry for the Birds;

Emily Russell of Patoka Lake Watershed on How Forests Help Water Quality;

Ryan Slack of Civil and Environmental Consultants, Inc. on Bat Habitat in Forests;

Dawn Slack of State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management on Invasive Species, a Threat to Forests;

And Travis Swaim of The US Forest Service on All About Oak-Hickory Ecosystems.



A tree identification walk on the Monastery Campus will be held at 3 PM, with Consultant Forester, Doug Brown. Also, at 3 PM, Invasive Species Specialist of Dubois County, Emily Finch, and, Dawn Slack of State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management, will lead an invasive species identification walk.

Natural resource and forestry-themed information and children’s activity tables will be on St Benedict’s Brew Works’ patio from 10 AM to 2 PM. Special guests Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl will be making an appearance at the event; the times for their visits will soon be announced. OktoberForest also includes a coloring contest for children complete with prizes.

The last event of the day is a forestry-themed trivia bowl starting at 4 PM on the Brew Works Patio, with prizes for the top three teams.

Following OktoberForest, the St. Benedict’s Brew Works will have acoustic music played by Debbie Schuetter at 6 PM.

For more information contact Let the Sun Shine In-Indiana Coordinator Judi Brown by phone at 812-631-4904, or by email at JBrown@abcbirds.org.