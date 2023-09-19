Beginning on or around Monday, September 25, crews will close State Road 56 near Paoli in Orange County. This closure will extend three miles from the intersections of U.S. 150 and State Road 56. During the closure crews will perform a chip and seal operation. This type of operation helps to preserve the roadway. Work is expected to take a week to complete, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 37 to State Road 337. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.