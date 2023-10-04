Daviess County Rural Water Systems will be beginning its fall flushing.

The fall flushing will affect all customers and will be starting on Monday, October 9th, and continue until flushing is completed.

Flushing in the south area will start at Bussard Road and continue south, and in the north area will start at 100 North and continue north.

Low water pressure may be experienced while flushing occurs in a customer’s area, and after flushing customers may also have discolored water for a short time.

If you have any questions call Daviess County Rural Water Inc. at 812-254-4526.