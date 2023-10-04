Latest News

Two Separate Jasper Accidents on Tuesday Resulted in One Causing $14,000 in Damages and the Other Sending a Woman to the Hospital A Three-Vehicle Fatal Accident Involving a Semi-Tractor occurred in Orange County Healthy Aging Health Fair to be Held by Generations, Area 13 Agency on Aging & Disability DC Multisport Hosting Free Event Howl at the Moon Hike “Spooky Streets” at the Dubois County Museum

Daviess County Rural Water Systems will be beginning its fall flushing.

The fall flushing will affect all customers and will be starting on Monday, October 9th, and continue until flushing is completed. 

Flushing in the south area will start at Bussard Road and continue south, and in the north area will start at 100 North and continue north.

Low water pressure may be experienced while flushing occurs in a customer’s area, and after flushing customers may also have discolored water for a short time. 

If you have any questions call Daviess County Rural Water Inc. at 812-254-4526.

On By Celia Neukam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post