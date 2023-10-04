Vincennes University Jasper is holding a career opportunity tour.

The career opportunity tour event will be held on Wednesday, October 11th from 12:30 to 1:45 PM at Vincennes University Jasper located at 850 College Avenue in Jasper.

This event is a partnership between Vincennes University Jasper and Dubois County companies and businesses to provide all Dubois County high school freshmen with a first-hand exploration of career opportunities in Dubois County.

Students from Jasper High School, Forest Park High School, Northeast Dubois High School, and Southridge High School will tour companies and businesses to learn about career choices in 14 pathways, including robotics, agriculture, automotive technology, early childhood education, business finance, construction, healthcare, and public safety. Students will also hear from industry partners, VUJ faculty, and VUJ staff during presentations.

To learn more about Vincennes University Jasper, visit vinu.edu/web/jasper-campus.