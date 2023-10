The Jasper Knights of Columbus Council #1584 is holding a Sunday Morning Breakfast this weekend.

This Sunday Morning Breakfast is being held on Sunday, October 22nd, with serving taking place from 7 AM to 11 AM.

The Breakfast meals cost $15 for adults, $7 for kids ages 6 through 12, and kids aged 5 and under eat for free.

Breakfast will include sausage, bacon, biscuits and gravy, pancakes, eggs, hash browns, fruit, juice, milk, and coffee.